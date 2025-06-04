Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $227.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.11 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

