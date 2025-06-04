Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $186.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

