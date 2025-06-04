Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $2,554,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,698.35. The trade was a 92.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $348,330.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,489.12. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,161 in the last three months. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MIRM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

