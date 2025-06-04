KeyCorp Predicts Shake Shack’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst C. Carril expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

NYSE SHAK opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Shake Shack has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.40 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. KBC Group NV grew its position in Shake Shack by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Shake Shack by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,602,343.60. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,709 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

