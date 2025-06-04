FY2025 EPS Estimate for G2 Goldfields Lowered by Analyst

G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for G2 Goldfields in a report issued on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Get G2 Goldfields alerts:

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of G2 Goldfields to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

G2 Goldfields Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G2 Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G2 Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.