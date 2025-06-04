CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 10,636 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMY opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.