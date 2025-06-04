Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.05 and last traded at C$21.92, with a volume of 66843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals
In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$185,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total value of C$221,880.00. Insiders sold 35,833 shares of company stock valued at $665,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
