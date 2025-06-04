Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.05 and last traded at C$21.92, with a volume of 66843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$185,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total value of C$221,880.00. Insiders sold 35,833 shares of company stock valued at $665,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

