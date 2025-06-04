Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.82 and last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 46946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total transaction of C$163,687.68. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.