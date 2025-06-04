Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.82 and last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 46946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -125.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total transaction of C$163,687.68. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

