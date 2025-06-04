CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 421.5% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VLUE opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

