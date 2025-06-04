CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

