CGN Advisors LLC Buys 1,346 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.