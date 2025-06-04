CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,891.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $23.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0573 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

