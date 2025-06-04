WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 4126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $983.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

