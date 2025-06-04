WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 4126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.2%
The firm has a market cap of $983.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
