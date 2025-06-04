CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $381.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.06. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

