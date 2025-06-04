Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.55 and last traded at C$29.39, with a volume of 126080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold
In related news, Senior Officer Frank Hamilton Herbert sold 2,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.64, for a total value of C$55,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Nora Melba Lozano Flores sold 5,288 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.23, for a total value of C$143,992.24. Insiders sold 22,688 shares of company stock worth $525,757 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
