Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.55 and last traded at C$29.39, with a volume of 126080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.69.

ELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Hamilton Herbert sold 2,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.64, for a total value of C$55,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Nora Melba Lozano Flores sold 5,288 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.23, for a total value of C$143,992.24. Insiders sold 22,688 shares of company stock worth $525,757 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

