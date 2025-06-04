Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

Shares of Swiss Life stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.2653 per share. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

