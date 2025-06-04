Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Rises By 22.6%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,796.0 days.

Technip Energies Price Performance

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

About Technip Energies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.