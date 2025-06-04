Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Rises By 22.6%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,796.0 days.
Technip Energies Price Performance
Shares of THNPF stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.
About Technip Energies
