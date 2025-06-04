Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Tessenderlo Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSDOF opened at C$25.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.75. Tessenderlo Group has a one year low of C$23.79 and a one year high of C$25.18.
Tessenderlo Group Company Profile
