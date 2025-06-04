Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Declines By 12.8%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.1 days.
Talanx Price Performance
Shares of TNXXF opened at C$131.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.47. Talanx has a 1 year low of C$114.70 and a 1 year high of C$132.56.
About Talanx
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talanx
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.