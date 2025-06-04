Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Declines By 12.8%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.1 days.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of TNXXF opened at C$131.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.47. Talanx has a 1 year low of C$114.70 and a 1 year high of C$132.56.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

