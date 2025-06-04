Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

UETMF stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

