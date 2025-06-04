Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
UETMF stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21.
About Universal Entertainment
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Entertainment
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What is a support level?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.