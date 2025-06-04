Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 45806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 81,973 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 3,000.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1,830.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

