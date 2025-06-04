Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 160927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after buying an additional 211,129 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

