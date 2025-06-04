Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 966 ($13.06) and last traded at GBX 966 ($13.06), with a volume of 86618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962 ($13.01).

Law Debenture Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 897.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Law Debenture had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 69.85%.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Law Debenture

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

In related news, insider Pars Purewal bought 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.10 ($4,034.20). 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Law Debenture Company Profile

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

