Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

