Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,166.11 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,092.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,204.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

