Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,733,000 after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,995,000 after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 447,702 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,648,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.