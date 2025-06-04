Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6%

ALL opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $213.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

