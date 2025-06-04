Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Position Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2,156.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Oscar Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

