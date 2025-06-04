TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,309,000 after acquiring an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,044,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of TTE opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

