Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0%

TFC opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

