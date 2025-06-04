Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $185.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.35. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

