California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 585 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 885,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $7,713,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $197.35 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $202.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

