Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 469 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $55,620,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BTI opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

