Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $26,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,036,236.80. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $1,635,142.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,852.24. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,899 shares of company stock worth $66,859,457. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

