Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,056,000 after buying an additional 1,104,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,156,000 after buying an additional 921,276 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,536,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,061,000 after buying an additional 1,991,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.44 and a 1 year high of $129.46.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.