Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 67 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.2%

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $474.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $366.92 and a one year high of $531.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.28 and a 200 day moving average of $463.28.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

