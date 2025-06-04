RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

