AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 5.94% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JULU. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Stock Performance

BATS JULU opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JULU was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

