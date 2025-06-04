RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 348,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

