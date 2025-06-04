RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 53,806 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

