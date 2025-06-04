First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

