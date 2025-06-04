Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 201,747 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.