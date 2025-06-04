RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

