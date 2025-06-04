RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE FIX opened at $497.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.