Whipplewood Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 47,265.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 3,268.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.65. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

In related news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,035.93. This represents a 12.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRST shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

