Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.62. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Hess by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

