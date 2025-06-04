Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 82,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,293,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.36.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,713 shares of company stock worth $208,099,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,456.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,379.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,333.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.