Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 27,469 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,744,000 after buying an additional 1,019,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after purchasing an additional 365,954 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

