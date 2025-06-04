Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6%

ZTS stock opened at $170.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

