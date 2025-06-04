Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 102.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 754.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 281,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,636.06. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,110 shares of company stock worth $6,103,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.